NPR National News

OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall

Associated Press
Published September 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
The lowest gas prices in years are seen Wednesday on a fuel sign in Lawrence, Kan. A day later, OPEC decided to maintain current production levels, virtually ensuring continued low prices at the pump.
Orlin Wagner
/
AP
The lowest gas prices in years are seen Wednesday on a fuel sign in Lawrence, Kan. A day later, OPEC decided to maintain current production levels, virtually ensuring continued low prices at the pump.

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, have made a small trim in their supplies to the global economy.

The move Monday underlines their unhappiness as recession fears help drive down crude prices — and the cost of gasoline, to the delight of drivers.

The decision for October rolls back a mostly symbolic increase of 100,000 barrels per day in September. Growing worries about slumping future demand have helped send oil prices down from June peaks of over $120 per barrel.

That has cut into the windfall for OPEC+ countries’ coffers but proved a blessing for U.S. drivers as pump prices have eased.

Associated Press
