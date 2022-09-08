© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died. Listen to live special coverage from the BBC on KWGS 89.5 FM.
NPR National News

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's monarch for 70 years, dies

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published September 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
Queen Elizabeth II.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
/
AP
Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died.

She was 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world.

But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

NPR National News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press