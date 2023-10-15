Blinken says the crossing to Egypt will open to aid as Israel prepares to strike Gaza

Updated October 15, 2023 at 3:13 PM ET

JERUSALEM — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza will reopen to humanitarian aid for Palestinians currently under siege by Israeli forces.

Palestinians continue to flee from northern Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli strike against Hamas targets in the area, one week after Hamas launched a multi-pronged attack inside Israel, killing more than 1,300 people.

"Rafah will be open," Blinken told reporters during a stop in Egypt on Sunday.

"We're putting in place — with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others — the mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to the people who need it."

Egypt had been allowing some aid to pass into Gaza through the Rafah crossing but stopped those shipments since Tuesday following Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza side of the junction.

Blinken also said it was critical that Americans and their family members in Gaza be able to evacuate ahead of the Israeli offensive.

In a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday, Blinken highlighted the Biden administration's focus on stopping Hamas attacks against Israel and also on preventing the hostilities from spreading throughout the region.

"The Secretary and President Sisi agreed on the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza to ensure assistance can reach people who need it and help keep civilians out of harms way," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller added.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would continue to allow Gazans to evacuate south and hundreds of thousands had already moved. On Friday, 1.1 million people living in the north of Gaza were told to to evacuate.

The IDF on Sunday again urged Gaza residents to move from the northern part of Gaza to the south and said that it would not carry out any operations along the evacuation route during a three-hour period midday.

"Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families," the IDF said in its statement.

The Israeli military said it received a report from a Gaza resident that Hamas had confiscated residents' personal belongings in order to prevent them from evacuating.

NPR contacted Gaza resident Haneen Okal on Saturday, who was stuck at the Rafah gate in the south of Gaza.

"Lots of people are waiting here in front of the Palestinian gate. They all are waiting to get out of here, but the Palestinians are not here to open the gate and the Egyptians are not there yet too from the Egyptian side. So we are all waiting, what's going to happen? Nobody has any information," she said.

Israeli military prepares for an assault on Gaza City

Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Israeli armored personnel carriers drive on a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. More than one million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in the last week, the UN said, after a week of Israeli bombardment and warnings about a ground attack against Hamas commanders.

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it was "in formation" to strike Gaza City, as troops massed on the border ready for an apparent ground invasion.

Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said that northern Gaza will be the center of Israel's next counterattack in an effort to strike Hamas leaders.

"Gaza City is where the focus and the hub of Hamas activities are, that is where most of the commanders are, most of their infrastructure and their ability to continue to operate," Conricus said Saturday night.

He added that troops are "in formation" surrounding the Gaza Strip for the next stage of operations.

It comes as a second U.S. carrier strike group — the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group — has been ordered to begin moving into the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in support of Israel, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Saturday.

Medics in Gaza warned on Sunday that thousands could die if hospitals run out of fuel and basic supplies. Water and electricity are scarce.

Thousands have been killed over the last week

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed 2,670 Palestinians, with 9,600 wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry announced. One million people have been displaced, according to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

The IDF has said that the number of confirmed Israeli hostages being held in Gaza is 126. Hamas has previously claimed that 13 hostages have been killed within Gaza by Israeli airstrikes. It said there were foreigners among those who died, without specifying their nationalities.

Israel has launched a massive response to the deadly attack launched on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants that left more than 1,300 people dead in Israel, including 29 U.S. citizens.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP An Israeli soldier runs in front of a tank with an Israeli flag on the top in a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

The Israeli military also said on Sunday that at least 286 of its soldiers have been killed in the past week.

In addition, at least 55 people have been killed in the West Bank, with more than 1,200 wounded, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced.

The IDF said Sunday that nine rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and that the Israeli military struck the site where the attack originated.

Global leaders respond to the unfolding situation in Gaza

President Biden named veteran diplomat David Satterfield as the special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues and tasked him with responding to the ongoing turmoil in Gaza.

"Special Envoy Satterfield will lead U.S. diplomacy to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including work to facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people and promote the safety of civilians, in coordination with the United Nations and U.S. partners," Blinken said in a statement.

Top Egyptian officials have also offered to host an international summit to address "the developments and future of the Palestinian issue."

Pope Francis said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was following "with great sorrow" the latest developments in the conflict.

"I renew my appeal for the freeing of the hostages and I strongly ask that children, the sick, the elderly, women, and all civilians not be made victims of the conflict," he said.

