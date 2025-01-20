© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch NPR's special Inauguration Day coverage

By Heidi Glenn
Published January 20, 2025 at 9:15 AM CST

Updated January 21, 2025 at 13:50 PM ET

Watch NPR's special coverage of Inauguration Day 2025.

Donald Trump's second inauguration took place on Jan. 20, and NPR covered it live, including his swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address. Hosts Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep and NPR correspondents Mara Liasson and Tamara Keith were live in studio, and reporters Deepa Shivaram and Danielle Kurtzleben reported from the field.

NPR's inauguration blog featured updates with news, context, analysis, reaction and fact checks throughout the day. For more politics coverage make sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast and the NPR Politics newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR National News
Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn has been the Washington Desk’s digital editor since 2022, and at NPR since 2007, when she was hired as the National Desk’s digital producer. In between she has served as Morning Edition’s lead digital editor, helping the show’s audio stories find life online.