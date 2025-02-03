Before they were 2025 Grammy Award winners, they were Tiny Desk performers

Many of the major players on music's biggest night have graced the Tiny Desk, including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Doechii and more. Watch their performances here.

Sabrina Carpenter

Grammy wins: best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance

Chappell Roan

Grammy win: best new artist

Doechii

Grammy win: best rap album

Lucky Daye

Grammy win: best traditional R&B performance

Avery*Sunshine

Grammy win: best progressive R&B album

Rapsody and Erykah Badu

Grammy win: best melodic rap performance

Kacey Musgraves

Grammy win: best country song

Chris Stapleton

Grammy win: best country solo performance

Norah Jones

Grammy win: best traditional pop vocal album

Sierra Ferrell

Grammy wins: best Americana album, best American roots song, best Americana performance, best American roots performance

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Grammy win: best gospel performance/song

Cory Henry

Grammy win: best roots gospel album

Rawayana

Grammy win: best Latin rock or alternative album

St. Vincent

Grammy wins: best rock song, best alternative music performance, best alternative music album

Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

Grammy win: best jazz instrumental album

Jacob Collier

Grammy win: best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

Meshell Ndegeocello

Grammy win: best alternative jazz album

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Grammy win: best folk album

Jon Batiste

Grammy wins: best song written for visual media, best music film

The Crossing

Grammy win: best choral performance

Sean Ono Lennon of The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger

Grammy win: best boxed or special limited edition package (for John Lennon)

Sō Percussion

Grammy win: best chamber music/small ensemble performance

Víkingur Ólafsson

Grammy win: best classical instrumental solo

Anderson .Paak of NxWorries

Grammy win: best progressive R&B album

Sheila E.

Grammy win: best global music performance

Tems

Grammy win: best African music performance

Tank And The Bangas

Grammy win: best spoken word poetry album

Bonus! Alicia Keys

Grammy: Dr. Dre global impact award

