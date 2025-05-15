Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain unclear

It’s unclear if Russia and Ukraine will talk in Turkey on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Ankara for what he said he hoped would be direct talks to end the war. Instead, Russian President Vladimir Putin opted not to attend, sending a low-level delegation to Istanbul, headed by a former culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky. It’s now not clear if Zelenskyy will join the negotiations.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Joanna Kakissis about whether anything is expected to come out of the talks now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR