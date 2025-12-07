© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Hepatitis B Foundation warns new guidance could undo decades of progress

By Ahmad Damen,
Miles ParksGurjit Kaur
Published December 7, 2025 at 3:30 PM CST

Dr. Chari Cohen, president of the Hepatitis B Foundation, says there is no scientific basis for scaling back newborn hepatitis B shots.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR National News
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.