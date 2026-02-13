Minnesota immigration crackdown will end, border czar says. And, DHS funding to expire

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

White House border czar Tom Homan announced yesterday that the Trump administration will end the immigration enforcement crackdown in Minnesota. The immigration activity in the state prompted widespread protests and led to the deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal agents. Homan said cooperation with local law enforcement has improved, allowing for more immigration detentions to occur at jails rather than on the street.

Steve Karnowski / AP / AP White House border czar Tom Homan holds a news conference at the Bishop Whipple Federal building on Feb. 12, 2026 in Minneapolis.

🎧 Some officials say they've had productive talks with Homan, but several county sheriffs tell Minnesota Public Radio's Estelle Timar-Wilcox that they haven't changed any enforcement policies. On Up First, Timar-Wilcox says the immigration operation in the state has caused a lot of fear among residents, especially immigrants. Advocates tell her that trauma won't just go away. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will ask the federal government and state legislature for emergency funding for "a long recovery ahead."

On Morning Edition, Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to host Steve Inskeep about the lasting effects of the immigration crackdown on her state.

A Minneapolis doctor tells NPR he's never seen anything like the immigration crackdown in the more than two decades he's worked in the city. Health care professionals warn that there may be lasting medical impacts on the city's residents.

The end of the immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota comes as funding for the Department of Homeland Security expires later today. Congress failed yesterday to advance a spending bill that would fund the department through the end of September, and Democrats have vowed not to support any bill without major changes to immigration enforcement.

➡️ Last year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted 37 investigations into officers' use of force. Of those, 18 are closed, and 19 are still pending further investigation, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told lawmakers at a Senate committee hearing yesterday. Lyons did not say whether any of the investigations resulted in terminations. His comments only concerned ICE; it's not clear how many Customs and Border Protection officers are under review. Lawmakers did not ask CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott about his agency's investigations.

The bipartisan effort to address immigration enforcement tactics is not the first time recently that lawmakers have pledged to find consensus, only for negotiations to fall apart. Enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expired at the end of last year, despite the majority of Americans supporting their renewal. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat who represented North Dakota in the Senate from 2013 through 2018, says lawmakers today see little incentive to compromise. She adds that when Congress promises to act and does not, it erodes public trust.

The first full week of the Milano Cortina Olympics is coming to an end. Athletes from all over the world have seen their fair share of drama, stunning upsets and emotional moments. You can catch the biggest moments of the Olympics every afternoon on Up First Winter Games. Here are a few highlights:

➡️ U.S. skier Breezy Johnson experienced two of the best moments of her life this week: winning a gold medal and getting engaged.

Ukrainians rallied in support of their skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych. He was disqualified from the Games after he refused to replace his helmet, which features images of Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia's full-scale invasion of his country.

He was disqualified from the Games after he refused to replace his helmet, which features images of Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia's full-scale invasion of his country. ➡️ American Chloe Kim's quest to become the first halfpipe snowboarder to win three consecutive gold medals was foiled by none other than her teenage protégé. The 17-year-old Gaon Choi of South Korea came back from a dramatic fall to overtake Kim in the final run.

Athletes say this year's Olympic medals should be treated with care. Several have reported their medals detaching from their ribbons and, in one case, even breaking in half.

To celebrate Valentine's Day this year, I made you a mixtape. I wanted to re-create that middle school feeling, only now I'm passing out pods instead of candy and cards.

Whatever you're looking for this holiday, there's a podcast that is sure to warm your heart.

💏 If you're yearning for a Hallmark-worthy romance, tune in to Wild Card for your pick of meet-cutes and grand gestures. Highlights include actor Nick Offerman gushing about his wife, Megan Mullally, and actor Jamie Lee Curtis reflecting on what age has taught her about love.

💔 Broken-hearted? Then you may be entitled to compensation. Tune in to Planet Money's explainer on the heart-balm tort, a type of lawsuit reserved for economic entanglements of the heart. Revenge is a dish best served in court.

👀 If you have a crush, this Life Kit episode offers tips on how to approach a cute stranger with ease — and respect! For an extra dose of confidence, All Songs Considered offers a playlist of songs that'll help you channel your inner John Cusack from Say Anything.

🥰 Whether you're single, taken or somewhere in between, celebrate love in all forms on this episode of Essential Salt from Maine Public Radio. Learn about Portland's Valentine bandit, an anonymous citizen who covered the city in paper-shaped hearts for more than four decades.

Whatever you're looking for this holiday, there's a podcast that is sure to warm your heart.

/ Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie play Heathcliff and Catherine in Wuthering Heights.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Critic Justin Chang says Emerald Fennell's newest movie, "Wuthering Heights," could be the "most reductive" version of Emily Brontë's beloved classic ever made. But he can't say he was ever bored. If that's not the ringing endorsement you need to head to the theaters, check out this weekend's other new releases.

📺 TV: The Simpsons will air its milestone 800th episode this Sunday. The titular family finds themselves in Philadelphia for this episode, but much of the show's true DNA is rooted thousands of miles west in Portland, Ore.

📚 Books: February may be the shortest month of the year, but it's not lacking in new book recommendations. Dive into the list of new releases, which includes highly anticipated books from Michael Pollan, Tayari Jones and the late Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa.

🎵 Music: Bad Bunny lept up the Billboard charts after his historic Super Bowl halftime performance. But it wasn't enough for him to reclaim the Billboard 200 top spot.

🍰 Food: Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is next week on Feb. 17. In New Orleans, you won't see a celebration without king cake on the table. Students at New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute are learning the art of making the perfect one.

❓Quiz: How closely have you been following the Olympics this week? You'll need to brush up on your knowledge if you want a gold medal score on this week's quiz.

/ NASA/JPL-Caltech / NASA/JPL-Caltech Stars in the Andromeda Galaxy, pictured here, were being studied by scientists who noticed that one particular star suddenly faded away and disappeared.



One of the brightest stars in the nearby Andromeda galaxy has essentially vanished. Scientists believe it died and collapsed on itself, transforming into a black hole. President Trump has pardoned five former professional football players — one posthumously — for various crimes ranging from perjury to drug trafficking. The future of the oldest minigolf course in the U.S. is in doubt after the Trump administration last year terminated the lease held by the nonprofit National Links Trust to manage D.C.'s three public golf courses.

