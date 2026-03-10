Trump gives mixed messages about when the war with Iran will end

Updated March 10, 2026 at 5:26 AM CDT

The U.S. military said it has struck more than 5,000 targets in Iran so far and damaged or destroyed more than 50 Iranian vessels as President Trump touted progress in the 11-day-old-war – while also sending mixed signals on whether the fighting is nearing an end.

In a phone call with CBS News Monday, Trump said, "the war is very complete."

But at a later event with Republican lawmakers in Miami, he struck a more open-ended tone, saying the U.S. still needed to achieve "ultimate victory." He said he was focused on keeping oil flowing in response to the wild swings in oil prices that have raised concerns around the world.

"I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe's oil supply," he said Monday. "And if Iran does anything to do that, they'll get hit at a much, much harder level."

In a late night post on social media, Trump echoed that warning, telling Iran it would be hit "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" if it tried to disrupt global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, Iran launched drones and rockets across the Gulf countries on Tuesday, while Israel's military said it conducted strikes against the financial infrastructure of the Iran-backed organization Hezbollah in Lebanon.

More than 1,200 people have been killed in Iran, nearly 500 in Lebanon and 11 people in Israel, according to figures from Iranian and Lebanese health officials and Israeli authorities. Seven U.S. soldiers have died in the war so far, the Pentagon says.

These are some of the other major updates:

Trump sends mixed signals on when the war will end

In a phone call with CBS News Monday, Trump suggested the war could be nearly over, claiming Iran's military capabilities had been largely wiped out.

At a later press conference, Trump's first since the war began, he stated the U.S. campaign had made sweeping progress and warned Iran against disrupting global energy supplies.

But at a separate event with Republican lawmakers in Miami, he struck a more open-ended tone, saying the U.S. had not yet "won enough" and still needed to achieve "ultimate victory."

Trump also intensified his warnings about the Strait of Hormuz, saying in a post on social media late Monday that if Iran does anything to stop oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. would respond "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" than it has so far.

Trump's warning came as markets went into shock over fears of supply disruptions. The price of oil briefly hit nearly $120 a barrel on Monday, then fell back after Trump suggested the war might end soon.

- Rebecca Rosman

Iran says it will decide when the war ends

In an apparent response to President Trump's remarks, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that Iran, not the U.S., would have the final say on the end of the war.

"Iran will determine when the war ends," IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammed Naini told Iranian state media.

In an interview with PBS Newshour on Monday, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said he did not believe negotiating with the United States would "be on the table" again.

"We have a very bitter experience of talking with Americans," he said, pointing to indirect nuclear talks that were underway before the war and then collapsed once the fighting began.

Israel strikes Lebanon

Israel said it carried out a new wave of strikes in Lebanon targeting assets and storage facilities tied to the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which is tied to the militant group Hezbollah. The Israeli military said the organization finances weapons purchases and provides salaries for Hezbollah.

Iran continues strikes on neighboring Gulf countries

Iran's missile and drone attacks continued across the Gulf on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia's defense ministry said it intercepted and destroyed two drones over the kingdom's oil-rich eastern region.

Kuwait's National Guard, meanwhile, said it downed six drones in areas north and south of the country.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned what it called a drone attack targeting its consulate general in Iraq's Kurdistan region, saying it caused material damage but no injuries.

Iraq says airstrike on Iran-linked militia killed five

Iraq's military said an airstrike killed at least five members of an Iran-linked militia in the city of Kirkuk, located near the border with Iran.

It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the strikes.

NATO boosts Turkey's air defenses

Turkey's Defense Ministry said that a U.S. Patriot air defense system was deployed to its Malatya province as NATO takes steps to boost Turkey's air defense amid missile threats from Iran.

Malatya is home to the Kurecik NATO radar base, which helped identify an Iranian ballistic missile headed toward Turkey over the past week.

Iran has denied explicitly targeting Turkey.

- Durrie Bouscaren

Trump 'disappointed' with new supreme leader pick, won't say if he will be targeted

Trump said Monday he was "disappointed" that Iran had named Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as its new supreme leader, arguing it would mean "more of the same problem" for the country.

Asked whether the new leader had "a target on his back," Trump said it would be "inappropriate" to comment.

In an interview with CNN Monday, Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Sa'ar, declined to rule out assasination plans targeting Khamenei, saying Israel would not disclose operational steps in advance.

"We never in a war declare what will be our operational steps or actions for that kind of thing," Sa'ar told CNN. "You will have to wait and see."

Iranian women's soccer players granted humanitarian visas in Australia

Australia has granted humanitarian visas to five members of Iran's women's soccer team, after they sought protection over fears of reprisals for refusing to sing Iran's national anthem during a match. The women, who were visiting Australia for a tournament when the war broke out, were later labeled "traitors" on Iranian state television, fueling concerns about their safety if they returned home.

The announcement came after calls from rights groups in Australia and by President Trump for the Australian government to help the women.

On Tuesday, Australian police said five of the women were transferred "to a safe location" after they made asylum requests.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the other 21 team members would be returning to Iran.

Rebecca Rosman contributed to this report from Paris. Durrie Bouscaren contributed from Istanbul.

