Why the Chicago Bears could be moving to Indiana

Illinois lawmakers will debate legislation this week that could persuade The Chicago Bears to stay in the city's suburbs, after Indiana's legislature last month passed a bill that would open the door for a new stadium to be built in northwest Indiana. Here's what you need to know:

What is Indiana offering?

On Feb. 26, Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed into law a bill that authorized funding for a new stadium in the Indiana town of Hammond, which is about 28 miles from Chicago.

"I'm thrilled to sign Senate Bill 27 to create the framework to build a new world-class stadium in Northwest Indiana. Now let's get this across the goal line," Braun said in a post on X .

The Bears said in a statement — issued shortly after the bill passed, but before the governor signed it –- that the team was "grateful" for Indiana's leadership "establishing the framework for a stadium development in Northwest Indiana."

How is Illinois responding?

In 2023, The Bears purchased a 326-acre, $197.2 million property in Arlington Heights, Ill., for a potential new stadium. But largely due to concerns over property taxes, the timeline on construction remains unclear.

Although the Bears said they planned to pay for the stadium itself, a team consultant report released in October revealed the Bears are actually seeking $855 million in public funding to cover the stadium's infrastructure costs.

Illinois lawmakers this week will return to the state capital, Springfield, to debate a bill that would give developers of large construction projects, also known as "mega projects," a break on property taxes. While this could pave the way for construction on a new stadium, critics say it could also hike up property taxes while giving breaks to a more than $8 billion franchise .

But now that Indiana has taken concrete steps to entice the team to cross the state line, Illinois lawmakers are feeling the pressure to keep hold of the team.

In his first "State of the Village" address since taking office last year, Arlington Heights Mayor Jim Tinaglia hinted that the Bears will strike a deal with Indiana if Illinois doesn't act in the next few weeks.

"Waiting until the end of May, I think, is a no-go for the Bears," Tingalia said. "They've already been through the [wringer] too many times."

Why do the Bears want a new stadium?

Soldier Field, where the Bears have played since 1971, is the NFL's smallest stadium with 61,500 seats.

The Bears do not own Soldier Field, but instead rent the stadium, and their lease runs through 2033. Owning their own stadium would give The Bears control over operations, scheduling and revenue from ticket sales, concessions, parking and more.

Soldier Field is an open-air stadium, and team executives have also said they want to build an enclosed stadium that would allow for wintertime hosting of other major sporting events, such as the Super Bowl or NCAA Final Four games.

Although the Bears have yet to announce where their new stadium will be, Kevin Warren, the team's President and CEO, said in an open letter that the team needs to evaluate opportunities in addition to Arlington Park, including northwest Indiana.

"The stakes for Illinois are significant: thousands of union jobs, year-round attractions and global events made possible by a fixed roof stadium that would provide long-term revenue for the State," Warren said. "For a project of this scale, uncertainty has significant consequences."

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