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Iran war shakes Global economy as energy costs surge and recession fears grow

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Eyder PeraltaDiaa HadidJewel Bright
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:18 PM CDT

From energy markets to everyday prices, the fallout from the Iran war is reshaping the global economy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR National News
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Jewel Bright