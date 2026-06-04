New York City reshapes mass transit system to handle World Cup, NBA finals crowds

When crowds sweep through New York City and New Jersey to attend FIFA World Cup matches, they will find a bus, metro, road and train system reshaped by thousands of upgrades and adjustments.

And there's also the possibility these matches might overlap with the NBA championship series between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

"It's not just the Knicks, it's the Knicks-plus, what a year," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference Thursday, where she encouraged tourists to visit the city despite the crush of high-profile events. "We can handle this, we got this, this is what we do best."

The Knicks will host the Spurs at Madison Square Garden on June 8 and 10, and, if needed, will play here again on June 16. The first of eight matches at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. will be on June 13, when Brazil faces Morocco.

On Thursday, Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani laid out a complicated matrix of steps, many implemented by the Metropolitan Transit Authority, designed to help handle up to a hundred thousand extra mass transit riders on game days. "We [normally] handle 6 million riders a day, so this is something within our control," Hochul said.

The list of game- and match-day changes includes expanded bus and subway service, as well as lane closures aimed at creating travel corridors that allow buses and emergency vehicles to run more smoothly. There will also be bans on construction and deliveries in some areas of the city to keep traffic flowing.

"We know how to put on big events," Mamdani said, though he acknowledged increased road congestion on game days is inevitable. "I want to encourage New Yorkers traveling into Midtown [Manhattan] to park their cars at home. Ride a bike, take the subway, or walk."

Officials say they'll be ready if there's an NBA Finals game in Manhattan on June 16, the same day of the World Cup match between France and Senegal at the New Jersey stadium.

"This is a moment we've been preparing for, we've been hoping for and we feel fully prepared for," Mamdani said.

At the press conference, state and local officials also detailed security arrangements designed to reduce the risk of crime and terrorism.

"You'll see more of a police presence, but know that behind the scenes our cyber-analysts and experts are focused on this with every fiber of their being," Hochul said, noting that crime on NYC's subway system is at a 16-year low.

"We are prepared for everything from high heat to flash floods to increased traffic," Mamdani added.

The World Cup championship match will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

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