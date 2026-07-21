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Ukraine's Zelenskyy fires his military chief after protests and names a new one

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:30 PM CDT
Activists hold a portrait of Ukraine's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi demanding his resignation during a rally against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov after six months in the post, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 18.
Efrem Lukatsky
/
AP
Activists hold a portrait of Ukraine's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi demanding his resignation during a rally against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov after six months in the post, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 18.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday fired Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces following days of mass protests in Kyiv and other cities nationwide demanding his removal.

Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new army chief, according to a statement on social media. "Our shared wish is one — victory over the enemy and conditions at the front and in pressure on Russia that would force Russia toward peace," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader said he made the decision after a series of meetings with military commanders. They began shortly after protests broke out demanding the reinstatement of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, seen by demonstrators as a driver of military modernization, and the removal of Syrskyi, who they said embodied the army's old, Soviet-style command culture.

Zelenskyy thanked Syrskyi for his achievements in Ukraine's fight against Russia and praised him for the defense of Kyiv and for operations in Kharkiv and Kursk. "I am grateful to Oleksandr Syrskyi and to every one of our warriors for Ukraine's strong front-line positions," he said. "I am grateful to Mykhailo Drapatyi for holding that same view."

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy separately met with Fedorov and offered him what he called a respected position in government that would unify the country's technology sector. But it wasn't clear if Fedorov accepted the offer and whether the latest moves would satisfy protesters and bring peace to the streets.

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The Associated Press
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