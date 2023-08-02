Missed last night's supermoon? Check out these stellar images from around the world

Photographers from all over the world caught the sturgeon supermoon in all of its splendor last night. The Earth's satellite appeared bigger and brighter because its orbit brought it a little closer to home.
But if you missed the show, no worries, last night's lunar event was the first of two supermoons taking place this month. The next will be a rare blue supermoon, on Aug. 30.
In the meantime, enjoy these pictures from the across the globe.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.