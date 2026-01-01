Dan Potter joined Pubic Radio Tulsa this month as our new News Director! Dan’s is a familiar voice having been on the air for seventeen years at KRMG where most recently he anchored Tulsa’s #1 morning show. Potter’s been a PRT Sustainer since 2021 and even donated a car to support us last year.

Most importantly, he’s been a longtime listener. He knows those driveway moments when you can’t pry yourself out of the car because the interview you're listening to is fascinating or the antics on Wait! Wait! Don’t Tell Me! keep you fully engaged until the last laugh of the day.

As News Director, Potter will be a ‘player-coach’, reporting personally on some stories while mentoring our news team. You can expect professionalism, an open mind, and a commitment to full and fair, unbiased, truthful news reporting that is anything but superficial.

Potter will be on-air during our upcoming Fall Fund Drive. Fundamentally he’s a storyteller so take a listen and let us know what you think. Outside of the newsroom, he is stadium announcer for Bands of America & Drum Corps International. He’s also written, produced and hosted nationally recognized podcasts, Break Ranks (BOA) and Field Pass (DCI). In addition, he produces Saied Music’s Banding Together: A Tulsa Music podcast. We look forward to his imprint on our digital platforms.

Among the accolades Dan has garnered for his work:



National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Marconi Award for Medium Market Personality of the Year (2015 and 2020)

for (2015 and 2020) Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters (OAB) Personality of the Year (2016 and 2021)

(OAB) (2016 and 2021) Dupont-Columbia Silver Baton for reporting (2004)

for (2004) Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) National Award for Large Market Radio Newscast (in Dallas at WBAP in 2000)

Contact Dan Potter at dan-potter@utulsa.edu