© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evan Kathryn Johnson

Development Associate

Evan Kathryn Johnson is the Development Associate at Public Radio Tulsa. Johnson holds a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology from Northeastern State University. Prior to joining the PRT team, Johnson worked with Tulsa area cultural institutions and non-profits. Johnson is also an artist, often teaching or exploring new art medias. Johnson loves to teach and her practice is based in being curious and playing to find your own art practice.
When not working, Johnson loves going to the Illinois river, second-hand shopping, scary movies and hanging with her dog, Moon. Email Johnson at evan-johnson@utulsa.edu.