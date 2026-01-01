Evan Kathryn Johnson is the Development Associate at Public Radio Tulsa. Johnson holds a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology from Northeastern State University. Prior to joining the PRT team, Johnson worked with Tulsa area cultural institutions and non-profits. Johnson is also an artist, often teaching or exploring new art medias. Johnson loves to teach and her practice is based in being curious and playing to find your own art practice.

When not working, Johnson loves going to the Illinois river, second-hand shopping, scary movies and hanging with her dog, Moon. Email Johnson at evan-johnson@utulsa.edu.