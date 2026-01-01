Stephanie Demos is a native Californian who visited Tulsa for the first time in December 2024, found herself utterly charmed by our city, and so returned in January never looking back. Perhaps the wanderlust and ability to relocate on a dime are a result of growing up a US Navy brat. Although her first career was in high tech communications and finance working in Silicon Valley, Denver and New York City, she found a calling in the nonprofit world which has proven richly rewarding.

The causes she’s supported for a couple of decades in leadership roles are varied yet somehow perfectly suited her passions – grief counseling and crisis intervention with two agencies in Northern California, advocacy for special needs students and their families, supporting children and teens in foster care, middle school mentorship and running a long-established arts organization that provided art education in a wide variety of media, exhibition for established and emerging artists as well as a fine art rental agency for corporate spaces.

Demos found a unique home in Tulsa at Heartwood Commons, a small, vital co-housing community (in fact, Tulsa’s first) for intentional living which provides a network of neighbors and friends. She is incredibly grateful to her daughter Letiziya who made her a proud first-time grandmother to Ms.Violet, a rambunctious toddler who now proudly sports a wee pair of pink Oklahoma cowboy boots. Email Stephanie at stephanie-demos@utulsa.edu .