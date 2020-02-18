Bloomberg Leads Democrats in Oklahoma Going into Super Tuesday

Mike Bloomberg leads Oklahoma’s Democratic primary field in a new poll two weeks before the election, but President Trump is essentially a lock to win in November.

In a Sooner Survey poll, 20% of past Oklahoma Democratic primary voters said they’d vote for Bloomberg on March 3, followed by 14% for Bernie Sanders, 12% for Joe Biden and 11% for Pete Buttigieg.

Elizabeth Warren had 8% of past Democratic primary voters' support, while Amy Klobuchar had 6%. Another 7% of voters said they would support other candidates, 9% said they are undecided and 14% said they probably won't vote.

The same poll showed more than 60% of voters favor Trump to Sanders, Biden or Buttigieg in November. They were not asked about Bloomberg.