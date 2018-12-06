Governor Elect Stitt Names General Counsel

Oklahoma's incoming governor has named a longtime attorney from Norman to serve as his general counsel, adding a key member of his new staff.

Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt announced Thursday he was hiring Mark Burget, a 1979 graduate of the University of Oklahoma's law school who currently works for Search Ministries, a nondenominational evangelical Christian ministry.

Burget previously worked for 22 years for Oklahoma City law firm McAfee and Taft, including three years as managing director.

Stitt said in a statement that Burget's "business-minded approach to legal matters aligns with our vision."

Stitt already has appointed his chief of staff, secretary of state and secretary of energy and environment. The Republican will be sworn into office Jan. 14 and will present his proposed budget to the Legislature in February.