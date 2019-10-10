It's Early, but Tulsa County Again Leads in Flu Cases

The first flu statistics of the season are out, and again Tulsa County leads the state in the number of hospitalizations. Tony Sellars is with the State Health Department. He says every region of Oklahoma, with the exception of the Northwest and the Panhandle, are seeing cases of flu. Tulsa County has seven, and Northeast Oklahoma three…ten of the 27 hospitalizations reported so far.

No deaths are reported in this early week of the season, but Northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa County, has 40 percent of the hospitalizations reported to date. The flu will be tracked through April.