Judge in Gaming Compact Lawsuit Orders Mediation

Five Oklahoma tribes suing Gov. Kevin Stitt to resolve their gaming compact dispute asked a federal judge to find the compacts renewed automatically. Stitt asked the judge to find Class III gaming illegal.

Neither side got what they asked for.

After a pretrial hearing Monday, Chief United States District Judge Timothy DeGiusti issued an order for mediation in the case. Stitt and the tribes have until Friday to submit a list of three proposed mediators for the court to appoint.

Friday will also be the deadline for any other tribes that want to join the case to do so.

DeGiusti's order sets March 31 as the deadline for mediation to be completed. Stitt and the tribes will not be allowed to publicly discuss the process without the judge's approval.