Kate Davis: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Like so many artists, Kate Davis was to be on tour during the spring and summer of 2020. She was scheduled to play a concert at my desk in May. Sitting by her desk at home, Kate Davis is marking time by writing new music and performs one of those new tunes, "Ride or Die," for this quarantine concert. She's an extraordinary lyricist. Her 2019 album, Trophy, was a sharply worded collection of songs, many about growing up and a powerful tune about her father's death. "Open Heart," the second song performed for her Tiny Desk (home) concert, is about a broken heart. It's a subject tackled by many, but her lyrical prowess sets the scene in the hospital, where the doctor cuts her open, sees her critical condition, and takes out her broken heart. She sings, "Put the pieces back together, looks like it's been shattered by a bad love," later adding, "You'd rather feel this pain than have a broken heart." Hearing these songs stripped to their essence — just Kate Davis and her guitar — exposes her charm and wit.

I look forward to what she comes up with as time allows her to write more timeless tales.

SET LIST

"Cloud Open"

"Heart I Like"

"Myself"

"Ride or Die"

MUSICIANS

Kate Davis: vocals, guitar

CREDITS

Video by: Kate Davis; Audio by: Kate Davis; Producer: Bob Boilen; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

