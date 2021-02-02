McAlester Woman Who Threatened School Shooting Gets Probation

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A southeastern Oklahoma woman charged with terrorism for threatening a mass shooting at her former high school has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of outraging public decency.

Alexis Dawn Wilson, 19, of McAlester entered the plea Friday in Pittsburg County District Court to put the matter behind her, according to her attorneys.

“The plea agreement ... is a clear indication of how weak the State of Oklahoma’s case was,” Eric Grantham and Matt Swain, Wilson’s attorneys, said in a joint statement. “It is unfortunate that this case received unprecedented attention that was fueled by a rush to judgement after an incomplete investigation.”

Wilson was arrested in September 2019 and charged with terrorism after a co-worker told police that Wilson said she wanted to shoot 400 people at McAlester High School, about 105 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Investigators also said they viewed video of Wilson firing an AK-47 that she had recently purchased. No shooting took place at the school.

Prosecutor Charles Sullivan said he offered the plea deal because it would have been difficult to prove Wilson intended to carry out the threat and that she has no prior criminal record.

“She has done a lot of proactive treatments that we wanted ... it allows her to get her life in order,” Sullivan said, declining to specify the type of treatment Wilson has received.

