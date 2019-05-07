Mental Health Association Oklahoma Holds Grand Reopening for Renovated Altamont Apartments

Downtown Tulsa’s Altamont Apartments have a new look but the same mission.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma hosted a reopening ceremony Tuesday to mark the end of a one-year, $2.7 million renovation project. The 1930s-era building at 12 E 12th St. got new life in 2004 when MHAOK turned it into affordable housing for people affected by homelessness, especially those experiencing mental illness or a disability.

"Look what we’ve done together as a community and have this building, which could be sitting here boarded up and how it’s being utilized. That’s no small thing," said MHAOK CEO Mike Brose.

Tulsa City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said many people are an emergency away from needing help.

"And I am so proud that this facility will allow my constituents who will be tenants here to feel that support and that they are valued members of our community," McKee said.

The renovation includes new bathrooms and kitchenettes in the 39 single-occupancy units, building electrical and mechanical upgrades, and new windows and central air conditioning.

"I love it. It’s a heck of a lot better. We’ve got a new elevator, so I don’t have to walk up to my room anymore. They’ve got so much new stuff that it just looks great out here," said Jordan Schupp, who's lived at Altamont for two years.

The project received $972,000 from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnerships Program grants to the City of Tulsa and nearly $1 million from HUD National Housing Trust Fund grants to the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency.

All Altamont units will be rented to people earning below 30% of area median income for the next 40 years.