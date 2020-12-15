Mother of 15-Year-Old Killed by OKC Police Plans to Sue

By 4 minutes ago

Credit OKC Police

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police last month filed paperwork Monday indicating she intends to sue the city over the killing.

Attorney Rand Eddy said a tort claim notice filed on behalf of Cameo Holland is the first step before a lawsuit is filed. The tort claim seeks $175,000 in compensation for Holland.

Holland’s son, Stavian Rodriguez, was shot and killed by police on Nov. 23 after an attempted armed robbery of a gas station on the city’s south side. During the robbery attempt, the store clerk fled the store and locked Rodriguez inside, according to police Sgt. Gary Knight. After police surrounded the store, Rodriguez climbed out a drive-through window holding a pistol, Knight said.

Knight said five officers fired their guns at Rodriguez and one fired pepper balls at him. All six were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, which is standard in officer-involved shootings. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater will review the investigation to determine if the shooting was a legal use of deadly force.

“Members of the City of Oklahoma City Police Department were negligent, while acting within the course and scope of their employment, in fatally shooting Stavian,” Eddy wrote.

A spokeswoman for the city declined to comment on pending litigation.

The city has not yet released body-worn camera video from officers involved in the shooting.

oklahoma city police

