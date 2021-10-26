-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three Oklahoma City police officers involved in two separate shootings earlier this year, including the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man died after an Oklahoma City police officer shot him during a confrontation, according to authorities.Police were called to…
-
A 74-year-old woman is suing the City of Oklahoma City and three officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department, alleging they used alleged force and…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five Oklahoma City police officers were charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter in last November’s fatal shooting of a…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A white Oklahoma City police officer accused of fatally shooting a fleeing Black man armed with a knife three times in the back was…
-
Master Sgt. Keith Duroy and Sgt. Clifford Holman are the Oklahoma City police officers who shot and killed Bennie Edwards, Friday.Oklahoma City Police…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police last month filed paperwork Monday indicating she…
-
Oklahoma City Police responding to a disturbance call killed a man Friday.He has been identified by family members as Bennie Edwards – a Black man who…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies and an Oklahoma City police officer opened fire on an SUV passenger during a traffic stop early Wednesday,…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police have released body-camera videos of an armed black man who died in police custody last year after telling…