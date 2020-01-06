New Muscogee (Creek) Nation Leaders Take Office

New leaders of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation were honored at an inauguration ceremony Saturday at River Spirit Casino.

Principal Chief David Hill said the tribe’s continued sovereignty is his primary concern.

"We will use strong roots planted and a fire born unto us [to withstand] the battles facing our nation. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will remain resolute, stand firm against attempts to weaken our nation," Hill said.

Besides the gaming compact dispute with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation is watching how the U.S. Supreme Court decides a case of a man convicted of murder who says he should not have been tried in state court because he is Creek and the crime happened on Creek land.

Hill left no doubt where he stands on the gaming compact.

"I join the unified voice of our fellow tribal leaders and legal stance on the automatic renewal of the compact," Hill said.

Hill and Second Chief Del Beaver were officially sworn in Jan. 1 after winning three elections: a disputed primary, a re-do ordered by the tribe’s Supreme Court and the runoff election. At the inauguration ceremony, Beaver joked about the process.

"That was one wild and crazy ride to get here, you know? It’s OK to laugh about it. Election’s over, we’re sworn in, so you can laugh. You can’t kick me out now," Beaver said.

The ceremony included a reading by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

New members of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council were sworn in at the Mound Auditorium in Okmulgee before the inauguration.