On the Next All This Jazz, Tunes by Wayne Shorter and Charlie Parker

Tune in, fellow jazz advocates, for the next edition of All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 21st, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM (and likewise streaming o'er the Interwebs at PublicRadioTulsa.org). Our wide-ranging music program delivers three solid hours of recent / classic / modern / post-modern jazz, each and every Saturday night, from 9 o’clock till midnight. And on our next broadcast, we’ll highlight well-known as well as less-familiar compositions by two jazz greats with late-August birthdays: Wayne Shorter (born 1933) and Charlie Parker (1920-1955)! Join us! (Also, FYI...All This Jazz playlist info is always here...and we moreover maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.)