On the Next ATJ: More Notable Jazz Albums of 2020

Please join us for the next All This Jazz broadcast, airing Saturday the 6th on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM, from 9pm till midnight! We'll offer a top-notch playlist of modern jazz, both recent and classic, across a wide range of styles. And in the 3rd and thematic hour of our program, running from 11pm to 12am, the theme will be More Notable Jazz Albums of 2020. We’ll thus continue last week’s focus as we hear from exceptional releases by Charles Lloyd (shown here), Matt Wilson, Matthew Shipp, Black Art Jazz Collective, and more. And elsewhere in the program, listen for music by Poncho Sanchez, John Fedchock, Hilary Gardner, Tete Montoliu, Etta James, Sam Yahel, and many others. Do tune in, fellow jazz fans -- there’s No Cover, and No Minimum, and we'll be Loud & Clear on the good ol' radio at 89.5 FM...and also, of course, streaming online! Dig!