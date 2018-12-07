On the Next Edition of All This Jazz, "Double Takes" from Curtis Fuller, Fred Hersch, and More

Listen for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 8th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Woody Herman to Woody Shaw, Sonny Clark to Sonny Rollins, Chris Connor to Kris Davis, and Gerry Mulligan to Geri Allen, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

And in the third and theme-driven hour of our show, beginning at 11pm, our focus will be on four very different but equally wonderful albums by Jonathan Finlayson, Curtis Fuller (shown here), Fred Hersch, and Gregroy Porter.

Also, please note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we (more or less) maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you.