Novelist And 'Book Matchmaker' Tayari Jones Shares Her Favorite Books Of 2018

Tayari Jones says there are two things to consider as a book matchmaker: "You have to match what you think your friend would like to read, with what you think your friend should read — and you have to make a Venn diagram of that," she says.

Ahead of the holidays this year, All Things Considered is inviting writers to talk about the books they'll be gifting to friends and family. Here's the list that Jones, author of An American Marriage, has compiled for her loved ones.

