Oklahoma Expects Shipment Of 31,500 Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Doses This Week

State health officials expect to receive an initial allocation of 31,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

The Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization for the one-dose vaccine over the weekend. Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said there are situations where giving a single dose will be more advantageous.

"A one-shot vaccine is useful to reach populations in more remote, rural areas, or to reach people in circumstances that make returning for a second dose difficult due to lack of transportation access or health conditions that might limit travel," Reed said.

The one-dose vaccine could also be useful for people experiencing homelessness.

While the Biden administration has been giving states three-week outlooks on Pfizer and Moderna vaccine allocations, it can’t do that for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"We’ve been told that we may not get a shipment next week. So, don’t expect one next week while they go back to the production line and start ramping it up," Reed said.

Reed said while some people may prefer a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, they should not wait around for one if they can get a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"If you have the availability to get this, get it. This is great protection against COVID-19," Reed said.