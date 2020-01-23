Oklahoma Governor Orders Ban on State Travel to California, With Exceptions

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is banning state-funded travel to the state of California.

The first-term Republican says it's in response to similar travel bans California has put in place on travel to Oklahoma.

Stitt issued the executive order on Thursday. It bans all non-essential travel to the state of California for all state employees, with a few exceptions. Exemptions include business recruiting trips, college sports and school groups.

Oklahoma was added to California's travel ban in 2018 after passing a law that allows adoption agencies to deny placement services to same-sex parents.