Oklahoma Reports the First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season

More than 200 people are hospitalized in Oklahoma in just the past week with flu. The death toll this season has now reached 20, and the first state flu fatality in the pediatric age group, newborn to four years of age, has been reported. Epidemiologist with the State Health Department, Casey VanWoerkam, says we’re at peak time for the flu here with 863 hospitalizations across Oklahoma. Most have been in the older population aged 50 years-plus.

Tulsa leads all other counties with 210 flu hospitalizations. Four people in the county have died from flu-related illness this season.