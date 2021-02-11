Pre-K–12 Teachers And Staff, Adults With Health Conditions Eligible For COVID Vaccines Feb. 22

Many more Oklahomans will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and state health officials announced Thursday pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff and adults with health conditions will start getting their COVID-19 vaccinations Feb. 22.

Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said there will be a highly localized approach to vaccinating teachers, based on planning done by regional health officials and school districts.

"Starting the week of Feb. 22, we will be focusing select resources on these predetermined locations to most efficiently coordinate a two- to three-week effort to vaccinate as many teachers as possible," Reed said.

There’s an aggressive goal for reaching an estimated 89,000 eligible teachers and staff.

"Our goal is to ensure that any teacher who wants to receive COVID-19 vaccine has the opportunity to do so by spring break," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

In a statement, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the opportunity for teachers to get vaccinated as "soon as reasonably possible is critical."

"While in-person school is more dependent on COVID mitigation strategies such as masks and social distancing, ensuring the vaccination of teachers is vital to keeping school doors open," Hofmeister said.

More than 1 million adults with health conditions like heart disease and diabetes will also be eligible for vaccines starting Feb. 22.

"We’ve made significant progress in vaccinating Oklahomans over 65. We feel it is the right time to begin vaccinating more of our at-risk population," Frye said.

The state has identified people with health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and kidney disease as being at higher risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19. The state is not requiring confirmation of specific conditions, and there have been reports of people claiming health problems they don’t have to move up in line. Reed said the system was designed that way to help move vaccine doses as quickly as possible.

"Be a neighbor. Be a good Oklahoman. Make sure that you are answering honestly and you’re reserving these vaccine appointments for those that need it most," Reed said.

Reed said pandemic partners like pharmacies and community health clinics are in line for additional doses to help vaccinate Oklahomans with health conditions.

Select pharmacies in the state started making appointments this week for health care workers, first responders, and adults 65 or older who are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.