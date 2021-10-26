-
Health officials say Oklahoma is well positioned to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds if CDC approves Pfizer COVID shots for themThere are about 375,000 kids in that age range in the state, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health expects about 135,000 doses of vaccine for them from the feds in the first week of shipments.
-
Officials said because TU is a federal contractor, it must comply with an executive order President Joe Biden issued in early September requiring COVID vaccination for federal employees, contractors and others.
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we look at the status quo of COVID in the Sooner State. How many people have been vaxxed in Oklahoma statewide...and…
-
State health officials say COVID trends are encouraging, but more Oklahomans need to be vaccinated against the illness.The current seven-day average is…
-
Gov. Kevin Stitt is already calling President Joe Biden’s mandate for some employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing…
-
Our guest is Kyle Harper, a professor of classics and letters at the University of Oklahoma, whose books include "The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and…
-
A Tulsa OB-GYN who works with hospitalized patients is echoing the Centers for Diseas Control and Prevention's urging for pregnant people to get…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Eric Garcia, a political journalist based in Washington, DC, who's worked for or written for National Journal,…
-
Tulsa Public Schools is the latest entity to offer a financial incentive to employees to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Fully…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the physician, regular CNBC contributor, and former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb. His new book explains how the…