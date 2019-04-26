Proposed City of Tulsa Budget Includes a Bright Idea: More Neighborhood Street Lights

For many Tulsa neighborhoods, it’s "lights out" once the sun goes down, because they don’t have street lights.

It’s not for lack of want. There’s been a moratorium on new lights in place for about 10 years, said Mayor G.T. Bynum.

"We have not authorized any additional light fixtures to be installed since 2009. Because of this, a backlog of over 500 requests has accumulated," Bynum said.

The proposed 2020 city budget includes funding for the first year of a three-year plan to tackle that backlog. Bynum said Tulsans have made it clear they want brighter neighborhoods.

"Many folks don’t feel safe walking in their neighborhoods at night because they’re dark – not because of the presence of crime, but because of the darkness in their neighborhood," Bynum said.

Councilor Crista Patrick said lifting the street light moratorium and processing those requests will help District 3, which has a lot unlit areas.

"My neighborhoods have been dark for way too long, and I really appreciate finally being able to have the opportunity to get the lights on," Patrick said.

While the city owns and maintains the lights on expressways, PSO owns and maintains the street lights, and the city pays a the utility company a fee for the service.