Stitt Gives Consent for Refugee Resettlement

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says refugees will be allowed to continue resettling in the state.

Stitt sent a letter to federal officials Wednesday in response to an executive order in September from President Donald Trump. The order directs states and local governments to consent to the resettlement of refugees.

Stitt said in a statement faith leaders across Oklahoma have encouraged him to continue resettlement of refugees in Oklahoma.

A spokeswoman for Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City says the state accepted 52 refugees last fiscal year. Spokeswoman Jessi Pingel says most refugees end up in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.