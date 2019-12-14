Three Krugerrands, 1899 Gold Piece Among Special Coins Put in Salvation Army Kettles This Year

It’s a holiday tradition in Tulsa.

Special coins from anonymous donors have been found in Salvation Army red kettles, including three South African krugerrands and an 1899 U.S. gold piece.

Two 1978 gold krugerrands were donated at the 71st Street and Sheridan Road Reasor's on Nov. 30. On Wednesday, the 1899 $20 gold piece was found wrapped in a $2 silver certificate bill at the Hobby Lobby at 51st Street and Sheridan Road. A third krugerrand turned up Thursday at the Reasor's at 41st Street and Yale Avenue.

Tulsa Gold and Silver valued the krugerrands at $1,465 apiece and the $20 gold piece at $1,470. The shop regularly writes the Salvation Army a check for the value of the special coins it receives.

Major Mark Harwell said he didn’t see so many valuable coins donated in his past five area commands, but all donations are welcome.

"We're really grateful for everyone that's participating, whether or not they're putting in a gold coin or maybe just the change they had left over coming out of the store," Harwell said.

In addition to the gold coins, a 2002 Christmas silver coin turned up Dec. 2 at the 21st Street and Yale Avenue Reasor's, and a 2016 English silver coin was found Dec. 4 at Woodland Hills Mall.

Harwell said the special coins are a nice boost as the Salvation Army is about halfway to its kettle campaign goal.

"Our goal is $659,000, so we've got a ways to go and just 10 days to try to close that gap," Harwell said.

Tulsa Gold and Silver will match up to $35,000 in red kettle donations made today.