Tulsa Health Department Aims To Start Giving Seniors COVID Vaccinations Next Week

By 47 minutes ago

A Connecticut nursing home resident gets a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit CVS Health

Tulsa County seniors may start getting COVID vaccines next week.

They're second in line in the state's phase two priority group behind first responders, who started getting vaccinations this week.

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Tuesday adults 65 or older should be able to start making appointments Thursday when the state health department rolls out its scheduling app and portal.

"We hope to make that available, start our 65 and older age group to be vaccinated — start scheduling Thursday, and we’ll start [appointments for] those individuals come Monday," Dart said during a virtual media briefing hosted by the Healthier Oklahoma coalition.

CVS and Walgreens are vaccinating many nursing home residents in phase one as part of a federal program.

Dart said the current week-by-week model of distributing vaccine doses to states is keeping THD from giving shots faster and getting to groups further down the priority list sooner.

"If we were able to receive all of our vaccine allotment in greater numbers, we could actually push them out faster, but we get vaccine allotments weekly and we don’t know what that allotment is going to be beforehand, which is why we have to delay scheduling and I think has led to some frustration," Dart said.

Dart said at last count, more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been distributed in Tulsa County. Most shots given so far have gone to health care workers caring for COVID patients.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

By 1 hour ago
Pikist

Oklahoma’s former state epidemiologist believes current COVID case numbers, which hover near record highs, are artificially low.

At an update by the Healthier Oklahoma coalition on Tuesday, OU College of Public Health professor and former state epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe said a lag in reporting and drop in testing are making things look better than they actually are when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.

By 8 hours ago
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 1,497 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 308,268.

Tulsa County had 291 of those cases. Its total now stands at 50,910, second to Oklahoma County's 60,765.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, rose from 3,455 to 3,498. The record is 3,562, set on Sunday. The average had dipped to around 2,600 as reporting lagged around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

By Jan 4, 2021
Moderna

The head of Operation Warp Speed has suggested giving people half doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in order to get more people some level of protection faster.

Stilwell-based infectious disease specialist Dr. Gitanjali Pai said during a vaccine update on Monday the state will not act on its own to do that.