Tulsa Transit Working on Mobile Fare App

Now that Aero bus rapid transit service is fully operational, Tulsa Transit is moving on to its next big project: a mobile fare application.

It won’t just be for paying bus fares, though.

"So, it’ll be like a mobility app that you can really — kind of a Swiss Army knife of apps for transit that you can book a bus, ridesharing, plan your trips, everything you can think of in one handy application," Rieck said.

Tulsa Transit will be using a platform from Dallas Area Rapid Transit and its developer, Unwire. Rieck said the parties are finalizing the agreement.

"We hope to have that concluded in the next month or so and then be able to launch the app in beta test maybe toward the spring, early summer of next year," Rieck said.

The tentative, 5-year agreement is worth almost $438,000, including transaction fees of about 2% over that time.