USA BMX, MidAmerica Industrial Park Team Up to Build Track at Business Campus

Pryor’s business campus is growing again — MidAmerica Industrial Park is off to the races on a new project to open in the spring.

They’ve partnered with USA BMX to build an 1,100-foot dirt track there. MidAmerica Industrial Park Assistant General Manager John Schaffitzel said the bicycle racing sport is popular among Mayes County kids, but it’s hard for some of them to make it to a real dirt track.

"There’s currently a track in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, and Yukon. So, we’re going to be excited to have another one, another opportunity to ride here in our state," Schaffitzel said.

BMX Racing League Director Donny Robinson said the track should open early next spring, and all are welcome.

"BMX racing is meant for the whole family. So, whether you’re 2-year-olds on balance bikes or a 63-year-old grandpa, the track is manageable enough for all ages," Robinson said.

The track will host events for BMX Racing League, the sport’s equivalent of Little League. MidAmerica Industrial Park will provide bikes and protective gear for kids whose families who can’t afford them.

"So, if you don’t even have a bike, you can come out and use our loaner equipment free of charge, which is so very important because 60 percent of these kids that come out to BMX tracks, they don’t have bikes," Robinson said.

USA BMX and MidAmerica Industrial Park are also partnering with Grand River Dam Authority to offer Mayes County schools bike boxes to teach students science, technology, engineering and math concepts in the classroom before hitting the track.