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Museum Confidential

Photographs and Memories: On Gordon Parks

Published March 26, 2026 at 1:51 PM CDT
Image via "Gordon Parks and the Emergence of Humanity in Emerging Man" at the Singulart Magazine website
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https://www.singulart.com/blog/en/2024/01/02/emerging-man-by-gordon-park/?srsltid=AfmBOopRzcClyYIXOcYcyvhWQHK37O2CXsBL0aZIppc8u26A25Tz28xD

"Homeward to the Prairie I Come: Gordon Parks Photographs from the Beach Museum of Art" is on view at Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art through June 19th; this striking exhibit features 70+ works, including iconic photo-journalism, portraits, and experimental photography. Recently, MC host Jeff Martin had the opportunity to chat with one of Parks's good friends, the fellow photographer Fred Sweets. An award-winning photographer and photo editor who worked over the years at The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Washington Post, and the Associated Press, Sweets was greatly inspired by the photography of Gordon Parks (as were so many others). On this episode, we hear Sweets reflecting on his life and work with the camera -- as well as that of the legendary Gordon Parks.

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Museum Confidential PhotographyPhotojournalismBlack Art and Culture in AmericaAfrican-American ArtAfrican-American LifePhilbrook Museum of ArtGordon Parks
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