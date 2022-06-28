© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

A discussion of handguns, concealed carry, the Second Amendment, and the current U.S. Supreme Court

Published June 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Aired on Tuesday, June 28th.

What to make of the Court's recent ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen?

On this edition of ST, we're discussing the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. In a 6-to-3 ruling, the Court struck down a century-old New York State law that put strict limits on the use of handguns. It's a decision that will affect not just New York but also New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, California, and Hawaii. It's also, of course, one of a few different recent Supreme Court rulings that could help to foster sweeping changes throughout American society. Our guest is Eric Ruben, a Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Ruben is also an assistant professor of Law at the SMU Dedman School of Law; his work focuses on criminal law, legal ethics, and the Second Amendment. He's a frequent commentator on the right to keep and bear arms, and his writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Vox, Scotusblog, and elsewhere.

