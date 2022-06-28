A discussion of handguns, concealed carry, the Second Amendment, and the current U.S. Supreme Court

On this edition of ST, we're discussing the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. In a 6-to-3 ruling, the Court struck down a century-old New York State law that put strict limits on the use of handguns. It's a decision that will affect not just New York but also New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, California, and Hawaii. It's also, of course, one of a few different recent Supreme Court rulings that could help to foster sweeping changes throughout American society. Our guest is Eric Ruben, a Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Ruben is also an assistant professor of Law at the SMU Dedman School of Law; his work focuses on criminal law, legal ethics, and the Second Amendment. He's a frequent commentator on the right to keep and bear arms, and his writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Vox, Scotusblog, and elsewhere.