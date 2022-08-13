© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

A Conversation with Podcasting's Dr. Patient, Heather Johnston on Those Who Give, and Receive Care (Encore)

Published August 13, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT
Aired on Monday, August 8th.

Dr. Heather Johnston offers a podcast exploring how medical care is both delivered and received in the US today.

Our guest is Dr. Heather Johnston, who's the creator/host of a recently launched podcast called Dr. Patient, which explores the doctor-patient relationship through informed interviews, personal stories, and candid conversations. (You can learn more about about Dr. Patient, and listen to its various episodes on demand, at this link.) With episodes carrying titles like "Finding Humanity in the Hospital" and "How to Be a Patient," it's a podcast that draws much of its inspiration as well as its insights from the vast experience that Dr. Johnston has had as both a patient and a doc.

StudioTulsa Medical History Medical Monday Podcasts Health Care Reform
Related Content
  • A doctor and patient reviewing the patient's medical record together.
    When Patients Read What Their Doctors Write
    Leana Wen
    Patients are more satisfied with their care when doctors share their medical notes. But letting patients see what doctors put in medical records has long been taboo. That's starting to change.
  • As a doctor, I was eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in December, but I also was pregnant, and there wasn't yet much data then to inform my decision. What I needed was a different kind of information.
    OPINION: Doctors Should Be More Candid With Their Patients
    Mara Gordon
    As a doctor, I was eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in December, but I also was pregnant, and there wasn't yet much data to inform my decision. What I needed was a different kind of information.
