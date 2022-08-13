Remembering Historian David McCullough

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we remember one of America's most read and popular historians, the late David McCullough, who died Sunday, August 7th at the age of 89. A two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for biography (Truman, 1992 and John Adams, 2001), McCullough was the author of 12 books of history and biography, including the stories of the Johnstown Flood, the building of the Panama Canal and the Brooklyn Bridge, the year 1776, and the settlement of the American Midwest. Not only was McCullough a writer of histories, but through his association with filmmaker Ken Burns and PBS, McCullough became a voice of history, as the writer narrated a number of Ken Burns' early films including the ground-breaking "The Civil War," as well as a number of documentaries in his role as host of PBS's American Experience historical documentary series.

We spoke with him several times during his career, and today we feature our conversation with him from 2015 about his final biography, "The Wright Brothers."