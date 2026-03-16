Finding Your Neanderthal Daddy

Join us as Team Yack takes on Neanderthal nookie, the science of butt breathing, and all of the things that scientists lose down Antarctic boreholes (bowties!? really?). In other news and/or conversational fodder: NASA fails to launch Artemis II...but Ourobookos, which is our new YS Book Club, lifts off the launchpad successfully with John Green's "Everything Is Tuberculosis." Also, Matt spends a long minute talking chlorine chemistry, and the team says "alright, alright, alright" to Matthew McConaughey and the science of "Interstellar."

Got a question, comment, or correction? Yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Theme music: “Funky Machine” (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Production help provided by Public Radio Tulsa's Scott Gregory.

Yackety Science is recorded at the studios of Public Radio Tulsa, Kendall Hall, The University of Tulsa, and at the Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College.

Links:

The Thwaites Glacier:

Deep Inside an Antarctic Glacier, a Mission Collapses at Its Final Step by Raymond Zhong. (NYT; Feb. 2, 2026)

Artemis II:

Information about Artemis II from NASA.

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/artemis-ii/

Enteral Ventilation (aka, Butt Breathing):

Safety and tolerability of intrarectal perfluorodecalin for enteral ventilation in a first-in-human trial by Fujii, Tasuku et al. (Med, Volume 6, Issue 12, 100887)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41118773/

Neanderthal Nookie:

Interbreeding between Neanderthals and modern humans was strongly sex biased by Alexander Platt et al. Science 391,922-925(2026)

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aea6774

Montreal Protocol:

Read more about CFCs and the Montreal Protocol here —

https://www.unep.org/ozonaction/who-we-are/about-montreal-protocol

Ourobookos, A Yackety Science Book Club:

Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green

"Tuberculosis has been entwined with humanity for millennia. Once romanticized as a malady of poets, today tuberculosis is seen as a disease of poverty that walks the trails of injustice and inequity we blazed for it. In 2019, author John Green met Henry Reider, a young tuberculosis patient at Lakka Government Hospital in Sierra Leone. John became fast friends with Henry, a boy with spindly legs and a big, goofy smile. In the years since that first visit to Lakka, Green has become a vocal advocate for increased access to treatment and wider awareness of the healthcare inequities that allow this curable, preventable infectious disease to also be the deadliest, killing over a million people every year. In Everything Is Tuberculosis, John tells Henry’s story, woven through with the scientific and social histories of how tuberculosis has shaped our world—and how our choices will shape the future of tuberculosis."

https://magiccitybooks.com/item/3bfSPEKfdTefBznJDiFHpg

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