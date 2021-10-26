-
American Rescue Plan funds can be spent in a variety of areas, not just on pandemic recovery. The City of Tulsa received nearly $88 million from the relief package.
State grants manager: $37M in American Rescue Plan funds distributed to small Oklahoma cities so farAmerican Rescue Plan Act funding for communities of 50,000 or fewer people has made it to about 10% of eligible places in Oklahoma.So far, 65 of the…
A coalition of local organizations told city councilors they want to see transparency and community engagement as Tulsa spends its allocation from the…
Tulsa County Commissioners on Monday approved their biggest allocation of American Rescue Plan funding to date: $4 million for the expansion of OSU…
Hospital officials told Oklahoma lawmakers on Tuesday they are struggling with the latest COVID-19 surge because there are not enough nurses to go around,…
Groups across the political spectrum are urging state lawmakers to let them establish a system to automatically seal Oklahomans’ court and arrest records…
Updated Sept. 1, 6:15 p.m.Tulsa City Councilors on Wednesday approved a proposal to spend almost $1.8 million in federal virus relief program on a…
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission plans to take a $1.5 million request for American Rescue Plan funds to the mayor and city council next week.The virus relief…
As the Tulsa City Council begins consideration of a 4% employee retention bonus to be paid for with federal coronavirus relief funds, a signing bonus has…
Tulsa Regional Tourism has been approved for $75,000 in virus relief funding from the American Rescue Plan for a media buy to promote the area to…