TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a witness in the shooting deaths of two men at a Best Buy in Tulsa.The Tulsa World reports that…
Two people are now in custody in connection with last Saturday’s fatal Best Buy shootings in Tulsa. Officers last night arrested 30-year-old Shania Craven…
TULSA (AP) — The sister of a Tulsa shooting victim says her brother was buying a birthday gift for his wife while holding his 10-year-old daughter's hand…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police say two men have died after being shot at the Best Buy near I-44 and Hudson.Sergeant Mike Williams told reporters that…