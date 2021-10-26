© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cohen Testimony

  • 2017-08-03-uscapitol-ljdoyle-011__1_.jpg
    News
    Cohen Testimony
    Meghann Ray
    ,
    Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, is testifying on Capitol Hill today. Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison, to begin in May.…